IFP Advisors Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,725 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 3,716.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John T. Mcnabb II purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.71 per share, with a total value of $91,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ellis L. Mccain purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.15 per share, with a total value of $481,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 120,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,747,285. Company insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLR opened at $45.45 on Friday. Continental Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.95 and a fifty-two week high of $55.48. The stock has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.45 and a 200-day moving average of $40.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 17.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Continental Resources from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America cut Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Continental Resources from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Scotiabank raised Continental Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Continental Resources from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.79.

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

