IFP Advisors Inc Increases Stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 1,454.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCCO. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 351,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,613,000 after purchasing an additional 148,860 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 17,903 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 1,060.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 24,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCCO opened at $57.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.48. Southern Copper Co. has a twelve month low of $54.92 and a twelve month high of $83.29. The company has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.15.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12. Southern Copper had a net margin of 30.15% and a return on equity of 40.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.04%.

SCCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.92.

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

