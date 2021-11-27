IFP Advisors Inc Increases Holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 541 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $7,054,000. Waddell & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $401,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $10,015,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 102.5% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 963,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,446,000 after buying an additional 487,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

IONS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.17.

NASDAQ IONS opened at $29.05 on Friday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.75 and a 1-year high of $64.37. The company has a current ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.90 and a 200-day moving average of $36.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.01.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.05). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 89.71% and a negative return on equity of 89.95%. The company had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

