iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,707 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,711 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iCAD were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ICAD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iCAD by 638.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 110,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after buying an additional 95,618 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iCAD by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 287,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,101,000 after buying an additional 64,983 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of iCAD in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,081,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iCAD by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iCAD in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,064,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.98% of the company’s stock.

ICAD stock opened at $7.71 on Friday. iCAD, Inc. has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $21.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.59 million, a PE ratio of -21.42 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.19 and a 200-day moving average of $13.20.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). iCAD had a negative return on equity of 17.38% and a negative net margin of 23.98%. The firm had revenue of $9.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that iCAD, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Jonathan Go sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total value of $95,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andy Sassine sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total transaction of $108,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,750 shares of company stock valued at $420,425 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of iCAD in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iCAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of iCAD in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of iCAD in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, iCAD has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.42.

About iCAD

iCAD, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment include image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment consists radiation therapy products.

