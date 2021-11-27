IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $120.64 Million

Equities analysts expect IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) to report sales of $120.64 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for IBEX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $116.01 million to $125.27 million. IBEX reported sales of $117.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that IBEX will report full-year sales of $477.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $477.57 million to $478.22 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $522.19 million, with estimates ranging from $518.59 million to $525.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover IBEX.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.22). IBEX had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 2.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IBEX shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of IBEX from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of IBEX from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of IBEX in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of IBEX from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IBEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of IBEX traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $15.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,111. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. IBEX has a twelve month low of $14.81 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.32 million, a PE ratio of 31.63 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.45 and a 200-day moving average of $19.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in IBEX by 23.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of IBEX by 10.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IBEX in the first quarter valued at $292,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in IBEX by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in IBEX by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 4,103 shares during the period. 24.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

