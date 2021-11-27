IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Sold by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,250 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 26.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,476,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763,342 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 6.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,657,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,037,000 after acquiring an additional 273,138 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 14.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,972,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,516,000 after acquiring an additional 495,032 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,872,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,040,000 after purchasing an additional 20,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,734,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,448,000 after purchasing an additional 74,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $193.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.28.

Shares of IAC opened at $126.24 on Friday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a fifty-two week low of $92.48 and a fifty-two week high of $179.12. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.43.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $1.07. The business had revenue of $924.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp. engages in the provision of media and Internet services. It operates through the following business segments: Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Vimeo, Dotdash, Applications and Emerging & Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, operating a portfolio of several brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, and OkCupid.

