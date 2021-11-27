i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.250-$1.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $280 million-$300 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $261.11 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IIIV. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of i3 Verticals from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $24.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.72.

Shares of IIIV stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,889. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.16. i3 Verticals has a 12-month low of $18.76 and a 12-month high of $35.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.12 million, a PE ratio of -58.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.55.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that i3 Verticals will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Frederick Stanford sold 15,000 shares of i3 Verticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $318,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIIV. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 177.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 440.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 21,917 shares during the last quarter. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software and Payments, and Others.

