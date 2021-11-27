HyperDAO 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $14.13 Million (HDAO)

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 26th. HyperDAO has a total market capitalization of $65.90 million and $14.13 million worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HyperDAO has traded 612.7% higher against the US dollar. One HyperDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000259 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001284 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00044647 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00008706 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $125.59 or 0.00231595 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

HyperDAO Profile

HyperDAO (HDAO) is a coin. Its launch date was November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 468,781,480 coins. HyperDAO’s official website is www.hyperdao.com . HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . HyperDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@hdao

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

