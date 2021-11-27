Hummingbird Resources (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) Trading Down 5.5%

Shares of Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) dropped 5.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22. Approximately 2,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 13,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.27.

Hummingbird Resources Plc engages in the exploration, development, and exploitation of mineral resources. Its portfolio includes the Yanfolila Gold Mine, Kouroussa Gold, and Dugbe Gold projects. It operates through the following segments: Mali, Liberia, Guinea, and the United Kingdom. The company was founded by Matthew Charles Idiens, Stephen Alexander Betts, and Daniel Edward Betts in November 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

