HP (NYSE:HPQ) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

HP (NYSE:HPQ) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the computer maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HPQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered HP to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of HP in a research note on Sunday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HP from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of HP from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $34.58 on Wednesday. HP has a fifty-two week low of $21.80 and a fifty-two week high of $36.21. The company has a market cap of $39.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.69.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. HP had a negative return on equity of 151.64% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HP will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. HP’s payout ratio is presently 14.34%.

In other news, insider Harvey Anderson sold 7,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $244,171.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christoph Schell sold 116,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $3,733,759.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 237,973 shares of company stock valued at $7,430,226 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in shares of HP by 161.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,112 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in HP by 800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in HP by 41.7% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

