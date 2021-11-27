Howden Joinery Group’s (HWDN) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,080 ($14.11) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 946.71 ($12.37).

Shares of LON:HWDN opened at GBX 893.60 ($11.67) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.88. Howden Joinery Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 612.80 ($8.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 985.80 ($12.88). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 910.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 882.19. The company has a market cap of £5.29 billion and a PE ratio of 20.78.

In other news, insider Andrew Livingston bought 216 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 833 ($10.88) per share, with a total value of £1,799.28 ($2,350.77).

About Howden Joinery Group

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

