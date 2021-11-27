home24 (ETR:H24) Given a €22.30 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

home24 (ETR:H24) has been given a €22.30 ($25.34) price objective by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 64.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on H24. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €23.00 ($26.14) target price on home24 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.00 ($26.14) price objective on home24 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of ETR H24 opened at €13.53 ($15.38) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €12.78 and a 200 day moving average price of €15.04. home24 has a 1-year low of €10.49 ($11.92) and a 1-year high of €26.86 ($30.52). The company has a market cap of $393.01 million and a PE ratio of -13.78.

home24 SE, together with its subsidiaries, markets, sells, and ships furniture and home furnishings in Europe and Brazil. It offers living, dining, and bedroom, upholstered, and garden furniture; mattresses; lighting products; and lamps and accessories. The company sells its products under the Studio Copenhagen, ARS NATURA, MORTEENS, ars MANUFACTI, Masion Belfort, fredriks, home24, and Mobly brand names.

