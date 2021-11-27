HNP Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Welltower by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $81.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.38. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.38 and a twelve month high of $89.80. The company has a market capitalization of $35.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.77, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 234.62%.

A number of brokerages have commented on WELL. Barclays began coverage on Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Welltower from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Welltower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Welltower from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Welltower has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.21.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

