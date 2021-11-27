HNP Capital LLC Has $585,000 Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

HNP Capital LLC lessened its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,105 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GM. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,629,156 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $93,611,000 after acquiring an additional 34,456 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,972 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 4,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 484.7% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

In other news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 7,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $468,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 7,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $477,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 239,084 shares of company stock valued at $15,396,763 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $60.17 on Friday. General Motors has a one year low of $40.04 and a one year high of $65.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $26.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.88 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GM. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on General Motors from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.55.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.