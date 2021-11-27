HGK Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

HGK Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,909 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,269 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Group comprises 1.7% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $5,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 3,456 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $234.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.79.

T. Rowe Price Group stock traded down $5.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $202.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 862,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,148. The stock has a market cap of $45.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $206.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.88. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.30 and a 12 month high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 41.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

In other news, VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total transaction of $1,694,023.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,785,173.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

