HGK Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,596 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

HGK Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,596 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nucor by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,335,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,581,604,000 after acquiring an additional 661,012 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 222.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,039,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $675,347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,857,349 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 6.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,507,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $527,162,000 after acquiring an additional 315,179 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Nucor by 35.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,603,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,750,000 after acquiring an additional 686,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Nucor by 7.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,255,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,343,000 after acquiring an additional 158,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Shares of NUE traded down $1.81 on Friday, reaching $113.98. 2,825,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,313,845. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $32.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.36. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $47.94 and a 52-week high of $128.81.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The business’s revenue was up 109.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 22.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.69%.

NUE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $123.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Nucor in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Nucor in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Nucor in a report on Friday, September 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nucor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.42.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Read More: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.