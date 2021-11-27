HGK Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 2.1% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $362,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,522,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,541,000. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $159.20. 8,523,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,045,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $419.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.22. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $143.06 and a 1-year high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.38%.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.78.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

