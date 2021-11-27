HGK Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,129 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $4,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,359,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,601,000 after acquiring an additional 31,671 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,286,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,228,000 after purchasing an additional 94,647 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,092,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,407,000 after purchasing an additional 46,804 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,820,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,906,000 after purchasing an additional 13,854 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,523,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,445,000 after purchasing an additional 527,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock traded down $1.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $130.95. 579,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.71. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $110.53 and a 1-year high of $140.65. The company has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.17.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.39. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, October 22nd that allows the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.70%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.45.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.