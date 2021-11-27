Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.18.

HXL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, insider Robert George Hennemuth sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $600,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nick L. Stanage sold 46,562 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $2,854,716.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,749,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $460,240,000 after buying an additional 46,249 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,630,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $476,124,000 after buying an additional 166,423 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 114.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,947,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $357,880,000 after buying an additional 3,171,371 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,784,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $298,552,000 after buying an additional 402,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,785,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $236,208,000 after buying an additional 186,592 shares in the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HXL opened at $53.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.77 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.47. Hexcel has a fifty-two week low of $42.91 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Hexcel will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

