Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Shares Acquired by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) by 103,766.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,226 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 8.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 129,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,760,000 after buying an additional 10,372 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the second quarter valued at approximately $444,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 10.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 134.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 8,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HSII opened at $42.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $841.08 million, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.82. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.99 and a fifty-two week high of $50.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.73.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.43. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The company had revenue of $263.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is currently 18.40%.

In other Heidrick & Struggles International news, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 5,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $244,072.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 5,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total transaction of $231,507.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,698 shares of company stock valued at $703,112 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HSII shares. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.75.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

