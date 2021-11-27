Head to Head Review: LiveWorld (LVWD) vs. Its Peers

LiveWorld (OTCMKTS: LVWD) is one of 219 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare LiveWorld to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get LiveWorld alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for LiveWorld and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveWorld 0 0 0 0 N/A LiveWorld Competitors 1198 6023 11256 322 2.57

As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 35.60%. Given LiveWorld’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LiveWorld has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.1% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.3% of LiveWorld shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LiveWorld and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio LiveWorld $8.56 million $370,000.00 8.50 LiveWorld Competitors $2.91 billion $326.42 million 70.77

LiveWorld’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than LiveWorld. LiveWorld is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

LiveWorld has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LiveWorld’s peers have a beta of 2.94, meaning that their average stock price is 194% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares LiveWorld and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveWorld 8.09% N/A N/A LiveWorld Competitors -0.93% -78.15% 1.84%

Summary

LiveWorld peers beat LiveWorld on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About LiveWorld

LiveWorld, Inc. engages in the provision of software and services solutions. It offers conversation management SaaS platforms; management for the pharma industry, moderation, and engagement services; customer services, social analytics, strategy, and media. The company was founded by Peter H. Friedman and Jenna Woodul on April 10, 1996 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for LiveWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.