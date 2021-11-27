HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in HCI Group were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 833.9% during the second quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in HCI Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in HCI Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in HCI Group by 11.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in HCI Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

Get HCI Group alerts:

HCI Group stock opened at $115.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. HCI Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.42 and a 12 month high of $139.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 187.00 and a beta of 0.76.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.56). HCI Group had a return on equity of 1.44% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $99.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.42) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HCI Group, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. HCI Group’s payout ratio is 258.06%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HCI. Truist upped their target price on HCI Group from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered HCI Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on HCI Group from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.25.

HCI Group Company Profile

HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI).

Receive News & Ratings for HCI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.