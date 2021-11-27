Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Short Interest Down 91.7% in November

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 91.7% from the October 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hargreaves Lansdown stock remained flat at $$43.25 during midday trading on Friday. 96 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.13. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52-week low of $37.31 and a 52-week high of $51.04.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $1.3995 per share. This represents a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

HRGLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in the provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. The company was founded by Peter Kendal Hargreaves and Stephen Philip Lansdown in July 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

