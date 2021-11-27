Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Short Interest Update

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a growth of 19,200.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HSNGY. Zacks Investment Research raised Hang Seng Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Hang Seng Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of HSNGY stock remained flat at $$18.57 on Friday. 70 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,339. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.05. Hang Seng Bank has a 12-month low of $16.80 and a 12-month high of $21.43.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.7846 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.22%. This is an increase from Hang Seng Bank’s previous dividend of $0.76.

About Hang Seng Bank

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.

