Hang Lung Properties (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $11.39

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.39 and traded as low as $10.42. Hang Lung Properties shares last traded at $10.58, with a volume of 30,696 shares traded.

HLPPY has been the subject of several recent research reports. CLSA upgraded Hang Lung Properties from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hang Lung Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Get Hang Lung Properties alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.11.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.4896 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th.

Hang Lung Properties Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HLPPY)

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. The company is involved in the property leasing business; and development and sale of properties.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Hang Lung Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hang Lung Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.