Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Hammerson (LON:HMSO) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HMSO. Peel Hunt restated a sell rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) target price on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Hammerson from GBX 35 ($0.46) to GBX 31 ($0.41) and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a sell rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) target price on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 30.50 ($0.40).

LON:HMSO opened at GBX 30.46 ($0.40) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26. Hammerson has a one year low of GBX 19.03 ($0.25) and a one year high of GBX 44.60 ($0.58). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 32.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 35.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.52, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.71.

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

