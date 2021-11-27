Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,830 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 5,168 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,705,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130 shares during the period. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 14,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $151.14 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $141.65 and a one year high of $179.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.00.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The business had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.69%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JKHY shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.44.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

