Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Has $1.47 Million Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC reduced its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HCA. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $406,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HCA shares. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $252.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.35.

In other HCA Healthcare news, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 9,353 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,338,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,252 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total value of $2,032,055.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 71,420 shares of company stock worth $17,911,886 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HCA opened at $231.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $246.23 and a 200-day moving average of $235.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.60. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.92 and a 52 week high of $263.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 257.41% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.78%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

