Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC lowered its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 57.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RSG stock opened at $135.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.22. The company has a market capitalization of $42.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.62 and a 12 month high of $145.98.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.42%.

Several research firms have weighed in on RSG. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.90.

In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total value of $267,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

