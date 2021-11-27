Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 36.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its position in Global Payments by 18.1% during the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 12,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in Global Payments by 30.0% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 13,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its position in Global Payments by 1.7% during the second quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 227,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Full18 Capital LLC raised its position in Global Payments by 21.0% in the second quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 49,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,249,000 after acquiring an additional 8,567 shares during the period. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Global Payments by 4.2% in the second quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.95, for a total value of $66,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kriss Cloninger III bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $137.68 per share, with a total value of $137,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GPN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Global Payments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $221.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $190.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.65.

GPN opened at $123.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.85, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $146.37 and a 200 day moving average of $170.09. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.23 and a fifty-two week high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.04. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 31.55%.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.