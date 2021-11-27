Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC increased its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,061 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,803 shares during the quarter. BorgWarner makes up about 2.2% of Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC owned 0.06% of BorgWarner worth $5,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BWA. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 160.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the second quarter worth $61,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BWA opened at $45.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.99. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.26 and a 12 month high of $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.46.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 14.85%. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.12%.

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.92.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

