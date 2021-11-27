GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) will report ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for GTY Technology’s earnings. GTY Technology posted earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GTY Technology will report full-year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for GTY Technology.

Get GTY Technology alerts:

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.13). GTY Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.73% and a negative net margin of 79.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of GTY Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Duffy sold 28,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total value of $204,604.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joel Mahoney sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,899 shares of company stock valued at $797,105 over the last 90 days. 33.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GTY Technology by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 236,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of GTY Technology by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of GTY Technology by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 56,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GTY Technology by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GTY Technology by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 70,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 7,048 shares during the last quarter. 45.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GTYH traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.54. 32,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,557. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.51 million, a P/E ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.93. GTY Technology has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $8.28.

GTY Technology Company Profile

GTY Technology Holdings, Inc is software as a service (“SaaS“) company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector, in North America. The company operates through six operating subsidiaries: Bonfire provides strategic sourcing and procurement software to enable confident and compliant spending decisions; CityBase provides government payment solutions to connect constituents with utilities and government agencies; eCivis offers a grants management system to maximize grant revenues and track performance; Open Counter provides government permitting software to guide applicants through complex permitting and licensing procedures; Questica offers budget preparation and management software to deliver on financial and non-financial strategic objectives; Sherpa provides public sector budgeting software and consulting services.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GTY Technology (GTYH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GTY Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GTY Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.