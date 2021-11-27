Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNAC) Short Interest Update

Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNAC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 84.4% from the October 31st total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Group Nine Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Group Nine Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Group Nine Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Group Nine Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Group Nine Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $342,000. 53.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Group Nine Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.77. 5,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,363. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.75. Group Nine Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $10.48.

Group Nine Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

