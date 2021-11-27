Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Shares Bought by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 214,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,839 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Grifols were worth $3,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its position in shares of Grifols by 10.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 252,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after acquiring an additional 24,361 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Grifols by 64.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,324,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,975,000 after acquiring an additional 517,739 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grifols in the second quarter valued at $295,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Grifols by 54.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,094,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,492,000 after acquiring an additional 740,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grifols by 17.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. 13.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Grifols alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup upgraded Grifols from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grifols from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Grifols from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Grifols from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

NASDAQ GRFS opened at $10.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.50. Grifols, S.A. has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $20.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Grifols Company Profile

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.