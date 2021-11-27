Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its position in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,877 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Greenlight Capital Re were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 131,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 153,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 5,431 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 37,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares during the period. 47.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greenlight Capital Re stock opened at $6.95 on Friday. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.60 and a twelve month high of $9.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.34.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.33. Greenlight Capital Re had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $145.45 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut Greenlight Capital Re from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Greenlight Capital Re Company Profile

Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. operates as a specialist property and casualty reinsurance company. It specializes in underwriting traditional property and casualty reinsurance, risk innovation, and strategic partnerships. The company was founded on July 13, 2004 and is headquartered in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.

