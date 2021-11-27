Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 1,332 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $31,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $159.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $143.06 and a one year high of $179.92. The company has a market cap of $419.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.38%.

Several research firms have commented on JNJ. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.78.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

