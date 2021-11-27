Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $2.96 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 2.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 375,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,852,000 after buying an additional 12,545 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 13,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 138,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,038,000 after buying an additional 3,996 shares during the period. Ferguson Shapiro LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,687,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI opened at $129.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.43 and a 200-day moving average of $130.46. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $128.05 and a 12 month high of $133.07.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

