Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Grows Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,616 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 7.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,017 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 10.1% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 25,985 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the first quarter worth $139,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,077 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,407,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. 53.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BA opened at $199.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $217.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.24. The stock has a market cap of $117.08 billion, a PE ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $191.85 and a 12 month high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $224.00 to $272.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, October 15th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.15.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

