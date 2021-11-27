Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Decreases Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,551 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FIXD. Savior LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 17.1% during the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 11.7% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 15,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $53.31 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $52.62 and a 52 week high of $55.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.66.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%.

