Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 8,747 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,747 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 799.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $33.96 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $31.94 and a 52 week high of $37.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.07 and its 200 day moving average is $34.29.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

