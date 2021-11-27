Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 6,880 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,880 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 173,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,461,000. Doyle Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.2% during the second quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 186,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,586,000 after purchasing an additional 48,459 shares during the period. Twele Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 288,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,882,000 after purchasing an additional 19,869 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16.0% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 91,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after purchasing an additional 12,633 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $49.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.97. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $45.07 and a 52-week high of $53.49.

