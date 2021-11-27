Graviton (GTON) Trading Down 6.3% This Week

Graviton (CURRENCY:GTON) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 27th. One Graviton coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.85 or 0.00003360 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Graviton has a market capitalization of $6.71 million and approximately $20,188.00 worth of Graviton was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Graviton has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.62 or 0.00064789 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.10 or 0.00078385 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.49 or 0.00104559 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,117.31 or 0.07488838 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,947.57 or 0.99942250 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Graviton

Graviton’s total supply is 17,369,900 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,100 coins. Graviton’s official Twitter account is @OneGraviton

