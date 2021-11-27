Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) Major Shareholder Buys $2,047,102.75 in Stock

Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) major shareholder Biocapital L.P. Samsara bought 201,685 shares of Graphite Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.15 per share, with a total value of $2,047,102.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Biocapital L.P. Samsara also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Graphite Bio alerts:

On Friday, October 15th, Biocapital L.P. Samsara bought 2,300 shares of Graphite Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $28,727.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Biocapital L.P. Samsara bought 45,400 shares of Graphite Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.22 per share, with a total value of $600,188.00.

On Friday, October 8th, Biocapital L.P. Samsara acquired 75,000 shares of Graphite Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.12 per share, with a total value of $984,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Biocapital L.P. Samsara acquired 61,475 shares of Graphite Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.83 per share, with a total value of $850,199.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRPH opened at $9.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.35. Graphite Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $34.00.

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). Sell-side analysts predict that Graphite Bio, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Graphite Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Graphite Bio by 5,887.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on GRPH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graphite Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Graphite Bio in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graphite Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Graphite Bio Company Profile

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Graphite Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphite Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.