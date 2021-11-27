Grand City Properties (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Societe Generale

Societe Generale lowered shares of Grand City Properties (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS GRNNF opened at $25.65 on Tuesday. Grand City Properties has a 12 month low of $23.50 and a 12 month high of $29.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.77.

About Grand City Properties

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

