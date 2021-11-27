Grand City Properties (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Societe Generale

Societe Generale lowered shares of Grand City Properties (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS GRNNF opened at $25.65 on Tuesday. Grand City Properties has a 12 month low of $23.50 and a 12 month high of $29.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.77.
About Grand City Properties
