Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) Given a €22.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) received a €22.00 ($25.00) price objective from research analysts at Nord/LB in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($30.68) price objective on Grand City Properties in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($29.55) price objective on Grand City Properties in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays set a €23.50 ($26.70) target price on Grand City Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.30 ($31.02) target price on Grand City Properties in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €26.00 ($29.55) target price on Grand City Properties in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Grand City Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €24.87 ($28.26).

Shares of GYC stock opened at €21.18 ($24.07) on Thursday. Grand City Properties has a 1 year low of €16.61 ($18.88) and a 1 year high of €20.14 ($22.89). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €22.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of €22.64.

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

