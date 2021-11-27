GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.800-$0.860 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.15 billion-$1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion.GoPro also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.320-$0.380 EPS.

GPRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded GoPro from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.80 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wedbush restated a hold rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of GoPro in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GoPro from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

GPRO opened at $10.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.24. GoPro has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.08.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $316.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.09 million. GoPro had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 32.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that GoPro will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $1,780,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $45,119.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 414,509 shares of company stock worth $3,866,383. Company insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in GoPro in the third quarter valued at $110,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in GoPro by 2.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 160,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in GoPro by 16.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,668,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,440,000 after acquiring an additional 238,539 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.79% of the company’s stock.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

