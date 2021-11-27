Golem (GLM) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $605.91 Million

Golem (CURRENCY:GLM) traded up 31.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. One Golem coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.76 or 0.00001414 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Golem has traded 36.7% higher against the dollar. Golem has a total market capitalization of $764.13 million and approximately $605.91 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Golem alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001278 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003078 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00044672 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00008826 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.28 or 0.00235561 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Golem

GLM is a coin. It was first traded on November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Golem is golem.network . The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net . Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network. Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20. Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token – step by step guide and migration options “

Buying and Selling Golem

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Golem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Golem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Golem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.