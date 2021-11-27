Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 840,647 Shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) by 80.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 205,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 840,647 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Immunovant were worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Global Management LLC raised its position in Immunovant by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,140,000 after purchasing an additional 903,022 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 847,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,953,000 after acquiring an additional 51,790 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 880.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 752,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,072,000 after acquiring an additional 675,882 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 429,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after acquiring an additional 8,778 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 335,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 105,419 shares during the period. 97.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Immunovant alerts:

Shares of IMVT stock opened at $7.77 on Friday. Immunovant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.68 and a 1-year high of $53.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.16. The company has a market cap of $893.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 0.66.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). Sell-side analysts predict that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IMVT. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Immunovant from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Chardan Capital cut their price target on Immunovant from $55.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Immunovant from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on Immunovant from $24.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Immunovant presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.22.

Immunovant Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.