Goldman Sachs Group Inc Sells 23,500 Shares of Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ:BIRD) Stock

Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ:BIRD) major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $452,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of BIRD opened at $19.75 on Friday. Allbirds Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.35 and a fifty-two week high of $32.44.

Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Allbirds in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Allbirds Inc is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

