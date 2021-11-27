Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,441 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $2,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,057,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,976,000 after buying an additional 471,185 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Fulgent Genetics by 21.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,279,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,013,000 after purchasing an additional 228,044 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Fulgent Genetics by 110.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 558,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,934,000 after purchasing an additional 292,953 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fulgent Genetics by 25.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 335,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,978,000 after purchasing an additional 67,971 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Fulgent Genetics by 97.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 332,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,645,000 after purchasing an additional 163,907 shares during the period. 36.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fulgent Genetics stock opened at $97.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.69 and a 200-day moving average of $85.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.36. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.14 and a 1-year high of $189.89.

In related news, insider Hanlin Gao sold 311 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $29,700.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Jian Xie sold 622 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total value of $56,757.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 311,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,396,543.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,645 shares of company stock valued at $437,259 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

FLGT has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

